Five PU students awarded PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five of its female students.

Nusrat Zahra, daughter of Malik Jaffar Hussain, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval thesis entitled ‘Social Impact on Drinking Water Demand and Supply Management in Faisalabad’, Shabana, daughter of Ghulam Qadir Wagi, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Study of Growth Promotional Potential of Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria (PGPB)’, Maira Afzazze Saeed, daughter of Muhammad Saeed Anwer, in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Emerging Geopolitics in the Indian Ocean Region: Implications for South Asia’, Urwa Elahi, daughter of Sheikh Fazal Elahi, in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Operation Zarb-e-Azab: A Comprehensive Counter Terrorism Model (2015-2018) and Ayesha Iqbal, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Systematic Palaeontology and Palaeobiogeography of the Upper Siwalik Mammals of Pakistan’.