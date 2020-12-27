Industrial units in Ravi Urban Project exempted from dislocation

LAHORE : On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan all the existing industrial units have been exempted from the area notified for Ravi Urban Development Project.

These industries will now continue to function at their present places as usual and will not be relocated for the project. The residential localities which do not fall in the course of the river will also not be acquired.

Ravi Urban Development Authority Spokesman for SM Imran and Senior Member Board of Revenue, Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar disclosed this during a meeting with the local industrialists in the Mehmood Booti area near Ring Road on Saturday. The two officers called on the industrialists on the direction of the prime minister. Local industrialists welcomed the prime minister's pro-people decision and expressed complete satisfaction over the guarantee given to them. They have thanked the PM and Punjab chief minister for removing apprehensions about their businesses by clarifying the situation in this regard.

Announcing their support for the project, they have vowed not to be misled or trapped by disinformation. SM Imran briefed the industry owners about the details of the project and answered their questions in this connection. He told them that the PM has strictly directed for dislocating only unavoidable number of people. Therefore, settlements on 2,500 acres of land will not be acquired for the project, he added. He told that a large number of settlements have sprung up in the flood-prone area of the River Ravi during the past few decades. These settlements were in grave danger due to the release of flood water by India at any time. Acquisition of such localities will be a compulsion, he added.

He informed that this was not mere a project but a complete city spreading over 120,000 acres of land. It has been planned according to the modern planning standards and will be developed in three phases spanning over 30 years. He told that in the first phase of the project, a 46 kilometres long lake will be developed by erecting 28 feet high walls on both sides of the river besides constructing barrages at three places.

Seven water treatment plants will also be set up under the project which will treat 836 cusecs of water daily for supplying to the lake. This lake will be used for collecting water and for saving it from being wasted. This water could then be used for irrigation purposes in an area of 340 km along the river, he added. He said that the construction of the lake would improve ground water level in Lahore. He said this will be an environment-friendly city where six million saplings will be planted and 10,000 acres of land will be set aside for forest and orchards.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr were also present on the occasion.