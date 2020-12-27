27 more COVID victims die

LAHORE : As many as 27 COVID-19 patients died and another 796 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 3,858 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 135,141 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 14,085 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,373,929 in the province.

After 3,858 fatalities and recovery of a total of 121,625 patients, including 230 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 9,658 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.