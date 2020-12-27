Thick fog prevails

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather, cold conditions with thick fog continued to prevail in the city here Saturday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that a westerly wave is approaching upper and western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday. They predicted that rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected in central and lower parts of the country.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 3.4°C and maximum was 18.3°C.