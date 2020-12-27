CM Usman Buzdar lauds depts for maintaining law, order

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring best security arrangements on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order and peace. Usman Buzdar said all the institutions concerned and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding life and property of people. He thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in Naya Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations. He commended Christian community for following the Corona SOPs during the Christmas celebrations. He lauded the hard work of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order.

PDM BEHIND spread of Corona: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said his health is improving day by day.

He is in self-isolation on the directions of doctors and performing important administrative affairs from home.

The CM thanked people for their prayers for his speedy recovery. He said during the recent pandemic situation holding public meetings is equal to playing with the lives of people. He said PDM's public gatherings have increased spread of corona. We should realise our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people is the top priority of the government, Usman Buzdar added.

He directed for following the corona SOPs to protect people from virus. Departments concerned should take effective measures for coping with the violation of corona SOPs. He directed the Cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard lives of people.

CM condole: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned researcher, critic and novelist Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. Usman Buzdar while paying tribute to the services of late Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui for the promotion of Urdu literature said that he gave new dimension to the critic and research.