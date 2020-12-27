People find barbecue parties comparatively safe choice during pandemic

Islamabad : The trend of organising barbecue parties is on the rise in the capital city during the coronavirus pandemic where the participants can easily observe social distancing while enjoying the gathering of family and friends.

The civic authorities already made arrangements in at least six recreational spots where the visitors can enjoy the barbecue but the trend has now made inroads into residential areas and farmhouses of the city.

“Honestly speaking most of the people never think it advisable to have meals in the restaurants when the coronavirus is unleashing its brutality. It is due to this fact the groups of friends also started avoiding get-togethers in hotels and restaurants,” said Rafiq Leghari, a resident of Sector F-10.

He said: “Now whenever we want to have a chat with one another we arrange a barbecue party in the open like lawns and recreational spots. It is comparatively much safer way as compared to visiting restaurants where observing social distancing is near to impossible.”

“The food is served directly off the grill, and each guest pulls a piping-hot serving off the fire with his own disposable utensils,” he said.

The barbecue parties are also being arranged in big farmhouses where the guests are supposed to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government.

Naveed Ahmad, a resident of Rawal Town, said “We see that SOPs are largely not being followed anywhere in the hotels and restaurants. The notices are displayed at the entry points of food outlets but it seems there is no one to implement SOPs.”

He said: “We often enjoy a barbecue on over rooftop in which our relatives come and enjoy meals in a comfortable and safe environment. Though the pandemic is posing threats to the health of the people, it is humanly not possible to remain away from your near and dear ones for a longer time.”