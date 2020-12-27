One held for aerial firing

Rawalpindi: Police on Saturday arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

An accused Hammad Jameel resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media, a police spokesman.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SPDO, New Town conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from his possession.

The accused had also links with ‘Boxer group’ involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens through fights and anti-social activities, the spokesman said. Police registered a case and started investigation.