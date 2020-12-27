People are talking about

-- the fact that all political parties talk about democracy but in reality a majority of them do not follow it in their own party setup as has recently been proved once again with the ousting of four members of a political party that is part of the PDM movement. People say if expressing a dissenting opinion results in being deprived of party membership then that is certainly not a part of democratic norms and practices, so where is democracy?

-- a message from Pir of Pagaro to Shahbaz Sharif asking him to play his role in convincing the opposition to not to quit assemblies to ‘save the democratic system.’ People say while this is a good initiative to bring about a dialogue between all concerned, it is unfair to demand that cases against those under scrutiny be dropped before they agree, as the welfare of the country comes first and politicians across the board should be held accountable.

-- the much needed step to stop the use of monkeys as a mean of ‘entertainment,’ a practice is considered cruelty by animal lovers as the poor things are kept drugged to make them docile and treated harshly to make them learn tricks. People say there are sympathisers who say many persons depend on their livelihood by training monkeys but awareness about cruelty to animals has changed the thinking around the world and such practices are not looked on favourably.

-- the controversy between the National Assembly Secretariat and the PML (N) as the former has issued letters to two PML-N lawmakers asking them to appear before the speaker for verification of their ‘resignations,’ while the two lawmakers deny sending any resignation to him. People say these tactics are often used by political entities to create doubt and confusion when their leaders have bitten off more than they can chew while making unrealistic public statements like resigning en masse.

-- the shameful report that according to the 2020 Global Slavery Index report, Pakistan ranks eighth on the list of countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery. People say while the government has various schemes for doling out monthly payments of different amounts to help the underprivileged, it should also look into the various areas where workers are kept in debt bondage because of ignorance and not having access to legal means, while other labour exploitation tactics also need investigation.

-- the ‘will they, won’t they’ hype among the general public as well as analysts as to whether the opposition will tender resignations on the date they have given as a deadline for doing so. People say a number of the oppositions deadlines are nearing the due date, like the present government will not be in power in January, but it also talks about a ‘long march’ later on, so these political shenanigans are the cause of amusement as well as concern.

-- the report that the new strain of the COVID-19 virus may spread globally and how allowing people to travel from danger zones to their home countries will contribute to this spread. People say the news that a chartered flight brought home stranded Pakistanis from Britain is quite alarming as this country is in a very strict lockdown because the new strain of the virus was discovered there and will have certainly been carried here by some of the passengers. – I.H.