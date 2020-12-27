Number of deaths still high

Rawalpindi : The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has slowed down to a significant extent here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district as the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has dropped down to below 200 in the last six days that had jumped to around 500 patients per day in the previous weeks.

In the last 24 hours, another 165 patients were confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 48,609. The number of deaths caused by the virus is still higher as another seven patients lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths caused by the virus from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has reached 929 on Saturday of which 404 have been reported from ICT and 525 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another two confirmed patients of coronavirus illness died of the disease in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while as many as 137 new patients were tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 36,981 of which 31,727 have recovered. On Saturday, there were 4,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, another five patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while only 28 new patients were tested positive taking the tally to 11,628. To date, a total of 10,322 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Saturday, there were a total of 781 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district of which 83 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 698 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.