Habib Metro Lines, Diamond Paints clash in Inter-Club Polo final today

LAHORE: The final of Aquafina Inter-Club Polo Championship being held under the auspices of Jinnah Polo and Country Club will be played between Habib Metro Lines and Diamond Paints on Sunday (today).

The Habib Metro Lines team has Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi, Sheikh Mohammad Farhad and Marcos Panello, while the Diamond Paints team has Aminur Rehman, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani. The competition for the subsidiary final will be between AOS and Remington Pharma.

The special guest of the final will be former Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General (retd) Sadiq Ali.