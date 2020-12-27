Talented Rimsha takes big lead in PGF Ladies Golf

KARACHI: Rimsha Ijaz from Lahore was within striking distance of winning the top honours in the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Invitational Ladies Golf Championship here on Saturday when she took a big five-shot lead on the penultimate day of the event.

After carding 78 on the opening day of the 54-hole championship, Rimsha fired an even more impressive round of 75 to take the pole position on the leader-board at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club. She has an aggregate of 153 and is perfectly placed to win the title on Sunday (today).

Placed in second spot is Karachi’s young national champion Humna Amjad, who bounced back after a disastrous opening round of 84 to card the best score of the second round – a superb 74. The highly-rated Humna has an aggregate of 158 and is the only player in the pack with a realistic chance of overcoming leader Rimsha on the final day of the championship.

In third place is Karachi’s Aania Farooq, who scored 83 for an aggregate of 165. Suneyah Osama carded 82 to take the fourth place.

Opening round’s leader Parkha Ijaz had a nightmarish second round. Unable to cope with the challenging conditions Parkha finished with 92 to drop to fifth place in Category A (handicap 13 and below).

In category B (handicap 14-24), Islamabad’s Zeenat Aisha and Karachi’s Amna Amjad were tied for the first place with a score of 93. Behind them was PAF’s Syeda Laiba Shah (94). She is followed by Naghmana Atif (96), Shahr Bano Hamdani (96), Nida Huq (97), Tabassum Sharif (97), Anum Zahra (98) and Ayesha Moazzam (98).

In Category C (handicaps 25-36), Tanveer Maqsood took a two-shot lead with 104. She is followed by Maha Adnan (106), Uzma Khurshid (108) and Fazila Karim (110).

Meanwhile, Punjab Golf Association (PGA) won the Inter Association Trophy with a total aggregate of 477. Sindh Golf Association (SGA) were runners up with 511.

Leading players from all over the country are taking part in the championship. A total of 50 ladies and girls are featuring in the prestigious three-day event.