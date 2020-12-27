Jinnah, Christmas Cups ignite Lahore Race Club today

LAHORE: The seven-race card of the Lahore Race Club has Jinnah Cup and Christmas Cup as the main attractions of the 17th day winter meeting 2020-21 to be held on Sunday (today).

Other than the cup races, there are five Blue Era Plates. The first two races are of a mile run and with the Christmas Cup being of 1200 metres, the remaining races are of 1100 metres distance.

In the order of running, after four plates, there will be Jinnah and then Christmas cup and then the final plate race.

The Christmas Cup is a term race for two-year-old horses.

As of Jinnah cup, six top horses are in line but all the eyes are on Rapunzel Beauty.

The first race, a Blue Era Plate, is of class VII and division V. In a field of nine potential for win is seen in Chan Punjabi and for places Golden Pound and Anmole One. The remaining lot has English Girl, Sajree, Bright Gold, Prince of Baghban, Take Care and Zahid Love.

The second class VII and division V is a maiden race of a dozen horses but all the attention will be on Royal Ascort and on Shining Armour and Mehrban for places. The field also has Sky Dancer, Merchant of Venus, Miss Bingley, New Rebel, Black Storm, Taha Princess, It’s Me, Easy Go and Piyari Guria.

In the third race of the day, Khabib is the favourite. In this class VII and division IV selection, places may be taken by Narowali Princess and Ayubia Princess. The field is completed by Bright Bomber, Ask Me, Tell Me, Neeli The Great, Buzkushi, Eden Roc, Azm-e-Nau, Red Boy, Stella, Ubbi and Sweet Golden.

The fourth plate is of class VII and division-II and III. In a field of 13, Lorenzo is the favourite for win and Malika Princess and Dazzling for places. The remaining 10 entries are Khadim, Tatla Pride, Sublime, Chhota Jhara, Safdar Princess, Banaras Prince, The Kingdom, Chhota Dera, Faizi Choice and Race The Moon.

The Jinnah Cup has six class VI and division II and IV horses. Rapunzel Beauty is the favourite. Special One and Ibram Prince may win places. The remaining three are Sajni, Amazing Runner and Sparking.

The Christmas Cup is of two-year-old fillies and ponies. The contenders are Back Street Boy, Nawab, Follow My Queen, Breaking Bad, Royal Solution, Hassan's Heights, Hamlet, Shareghaar, Widad, Mr Gondal and Bambsi.

The seventh and final race of the day is of class VII and division-l. The favourite is Raining Fairy, while Gondal Prince and Missing My Love are expected to take places. The others in the run are Baland-o-Bala, Prince of Arab, Shah The Great and Tawakkal.