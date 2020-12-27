Israrullah, Rehan centuries help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reach 380-4

KARACHI: Israrullah (127) and Rehan Afridi (127) hit fine centuries to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach 380-4 in their first innings against Northern on the opening day of their tenth and last round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Left-handed Israrullah scored 158 runs for the opening stand with Sahibzada Farhan, who chipped in with 62 off 87 balls, striking six fours and three sixes. Israr, who hit 17 fours and two sixes in his first century of the season, shared 67 runs for the second wicket with Rehan, who smacked 17 fours and three sixes in his 167-ball knock. Rehan then shared 146 for the third wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who was batting on 53 when the bails were drawn. Kamran had smashed four fours and one six from 132 deliveries.

Sadaf Hussain, Waqas Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz and Mubasir Khan got one wicket each.

Here at SBP Ground, Usman Salahuddin hammered 139 not out to guide Central Punjab to 309-4 in 90 overs in their first innings against Southern Punjab.

Usman, who hit his first century of the season and 24th of his career, added 143 runs for the second wicket with Ali Zaryab, who chipped in with 78 off 146 balls. Ali, who opened the innings, smashed 11 fours.

Usman then added 116 for the fourth wicket with Hafiz Saad Nasim, who belted 72 off 71 deliveries. He smashed five fours and four sixes. Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 2-104 in 21 overs. Aamer Yamin (1-35) and off-spinner Agha Salman (1-55) got one wicket each.

In the inconsequential outing here at UBL Sports Complex, Akbar-ur-Rehman slammed 125 not out to enable Balochistan to reach 314-5 in their first innings against Sindh.

Akbar had smacked 14 fours and one six in his second ton of the season. Akbar had faced 204 balls. He added 136 for the fourth wicket with Ayaz Tasawwar, who belted 72 off 109 balls, smacking five fours and three sixes.

Akbar was also involved in a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket with Bismillah Khan, who chipped in with 42 off 66 balls, hammering six fours and two sixes. Skipper Imran Farhat made 42 off 78 deliveries, smacking six fours. Kashif Bhatti was batting on five at the other end at stumps.

Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 2-63, while Shahnawaz Dhani, Abrar Ahmad and Mohammad Asghar claimed one wicket each.

KP have already made it to the final. Central Punjab, Northern and Southern Punjab are in contention for the remaining one slot.