Pakistan won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings
T. Latham c Azhar b Afridi 4
T. Blundell c Yasir b Afridi 5
*K. Williamson not out 94
R. Taylor c Rizwan b Afridi 70
H. Nicholls not out 42
Extras (lb3, nb4) 7
Total (3 wickets; 87 overs) 222
Fall: 1-4 (Latham), 2-13 (Blundell), 3-133 (Taylor)
To bat: BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
Bowling: Afridi 20-5-55-3, Abbas 21-11-25-0, Ashraf 13-5-30-0, Naseem Shah 15-1-51-0, Yasir Shah 16-2-56-0, Shan Masood 2-1-2-0
Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, *Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL). TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)