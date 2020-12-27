Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs

GLASGOW: Ianis Hagi fired Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership leaders extended their winning streak to 13 games.

Steven Gerrard’s side have not dropped points in 12 games since they last faced Hibernian in September.

They had to fight hard to maintain that perfect streak before Hagi’s second goal in successive games broke the deadlock at Ibrox.

Rangers are now 19 points clear of second-placed Celtic, who have four games in hand and face Hamilton later on Saturday.

Bidding to stop Celtic winning 10 Scottish league titles in a row, Rangers are in pole position as the new year looms.