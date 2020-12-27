Imam heads home fromNew Zealand

ISLAMABAD: Injured Imamul Haq will be heading home today (Sunday) as he has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand while Babar Azam’s rehabilitation programme will continue in New Zealand.

Imam, who suffered a fracture on his left hand, is unlikely to recover in time for the second Test. He has been booked to leave for Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Babar has shown improvement in his injury status. He is being monitored closely. “Babar has started knocking with the hardball and apparently he is gaining fitness. However, the final decision to include him in the playing line-up for the second Test will be taken ahead of the second Test at Christchurch,” a team official said.