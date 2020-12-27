Injury forces Shadab to miss home series against SA

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks, meaning that he will miss the ongoing series against New Zealand as well as the forthcoming home T20 and Test series against South Africa.

Shadab has been advised six-week rest following MRI scans that confirmed injury to the left thigh.

The all-rounder was diagnosed with “high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle”, an injury he had sustained during his side’s four-wicket T20I victory over New Zealand in Napier earlier this week.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “The MRI reports have confirmed that it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month.

“The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After six weeks, the medical panel will evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.”