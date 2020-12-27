Netanyahu invites Moroccan king to visit Israel

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI held a telephone conversation during which the Israeli premier invited the king for a visit, Netanyahu’s office said late on Friday.

The phone call comes three days after an Israeli delegation signed a US-sponsored normalisation agreement with Morocco in Rabat.

"The leaders congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries, the signing of the joint statement with the US, and the agreements between the two countries," a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

"In addition, the processes and mechanisms to implement the agreements were determined," it added. The North African country is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state under US-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit.

During the "warm and friendly" conversation, Netanyahu invited Mohammed VI to visit Israel, the statement from the prime minister’s office added.

A statement from Morocco’s royal cabinet confirmed Friday’s phone conversation but did not mention Netanyahu’s invitation. King Mohammed VI, the statement said, "recalled the strong and special links between the Jewish community of Moroccan origin and the Moroccan monarchy".