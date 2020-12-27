Iraqi govt to take Trump’s pardons for Blackwater to UNSC

BAGHDAD: A member of the security and defence committee in the Iraqi parliament has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon four former Blackwater contractors jailed over the killing of 14 Iraqi civilians, calling on the Baghdad government to take the case to an international court as well as the UN Security.

Adnan al-Asadi told the Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency on Friday that Blackwater, now renamed Academi, consisted of a group of mercenaries who were brought by US military forces to Iraq to participate in battles and carry out massacres.“What happened in Baghdad’s Nisour Square in September 2007 was a wholesale carnage, and they killed Iraqi civilians in cold blood,” he noted.

“I am surprised at the decision since the United States claims to be a democratic country, where authorities are independent. Actually, the chief executive in democratic states does not interfere in the judicial proceedings. Therefore, the intervention of US President Donald Trump to grant the pardons violates the right of the public prosecutor, the right to personal injury claims as well as the rights of victims’ families.