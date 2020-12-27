close
December 27, 2020
Our Correspondent  
December 27, 2020

BMP committed to community

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Businessmen Panel (BMP) has played a vital role in resolving the problems facing the business community during Covid -19, BLP presidential candidate Naseer Hayat Magoon said on Saturday.

He said the business community needed honest and selfless leadership to deal with the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus. “It is the leadership of BMP that delivered in this situation for example the interest rate reduced to half,” he said. "After our success in FPCCI elections 2021, the country's economy will be in better condition, while the problems of the business community will resolve on priority basis.”

