SAPT sets record

KARACHI: A vessel, Madrid Express, having a capacity of 13,371 TEUs and LOA (length overall) 366.1 meters berthed at South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT) in Karachi.

“This is the deepest berthing of any container vessel in the history of the country’s shipping operations,” an official said on Saturday.

SAPT has previously also berthed some of the largest vessels due to it being the deepest sea port of Pakistan. “By answering the call of the Madrid Express, the bar has been set even higher allowing larger ships to enter the ports of Pakistan enhancing trade as well as efficiency of operations,” the official added.