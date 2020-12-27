Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,350 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs515 to Rs97,180.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,880 per ounce.

Local jewellers said that prices in the local market remained Rs2,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,260 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,080.24, ASJA said.