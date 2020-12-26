close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
MA
Muhammad Anis
December 26, 2020

Religious ministry’s fresh advisory

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony has issued a notification advising the general public to abandon practice of observing one minute silence or holding a day of remembrance to pay tribute to a Muslim personality.

Instead, the Ministry said the Muslims should offer Dua-e-Magfarat, recite Surah Fateha, Surah Akhlas and Darood Sharif as per Islamic practice and injunctions. The notification, however, said that non-Muslims could observe such events as per their practice and religious beliefs.

The notification was issued last week but made public on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.

