December 26, 2020
Bodies of women recovered from canals Our correspondent

National

 
December 26, 2020

SUKKUR: Bodies of two women were recovered from different canals in Ratodero and Tando Allahyar. The bullet riddled body of a woman recovered from Thul Canal near Ratedero was finally recognized on Friday as Aasia, a resident of Shikarpur. Aasia had contracted marriage on her free will three years ago with Bashan Lashari and had come to visit her parents in Shikarpur. According to Police, Aasia went missing from her father's house and later her bullet riddled body was found from the Thul Canal. The body was later handed over to the family through a local 'Jirga'. Police has rounded up the woman's uncle Sheeral Lashari for investigations. Aasia's father Imranuddin had suspected the involvement of Siraj Lashari behind her murder and the police is conducting raids to trace him. Meanwhile, body of a pregnant woman was recovered from Naseer Canal in Tando Allahyar on Friday. Police shifted the body to a hospital but till the filling of the report she could not be identified.

