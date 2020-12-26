close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

Report sought

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

JHANG: DHQ Hospital MS Dr Irteza Hasnain on Friday by taking notice of public complaints sought a report from the AMS administration and DMS of Trauma Centre about the tenure of posting and performance of male and female paramedics working in the medico-legal certificate issuance section. Khadim Hussain of Mauza Ronawali informed the MS that female and male ward servants had managed to perform continuous duty in the medico-legal certificate issuance section and allegedly minting money. He claimed that several bogus medico legal certificates had not only challenged but also set aside by the medical board.

Latest News

More From Pakistan