Report sought

JHANG: DHQ Hospital MS Dr Irteza Hasnain on Friday by taking notice of public complaints sought a report from the AMS administration and DMS of Trauma Centre about the tenure of posting and performance of male and female paramedics working in the medico-legal certificate issuance section. Khadim Hussain of Mauza Ronawali informed the MS that female and male ward servants had managed to perform continuous duty in the medico-legal certificate issuance section and allegedly minting money. He claimed that several bogus medico legal certificates had not only challenged but also set aside by the medical board.