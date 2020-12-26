close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

IGP takes notice of six girls’ rape

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

LHORE: The IGP Punjab has taken notice of six girls’ rape in Sarai Mughal, Pattoki. He has sought a report from Sheikhupura RPO Dr Inam Waheed Khan. Following the IGP’s directions, Dr Inam visited Sarai Mughal and met the victims. Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt and managed to arrest the real culprit. The accused was produced before the girls who also identified him. During the course of inquiry, Dr Inam found the SHO, Sarai Mughal, negligent with regard to handling the case in accordance with the law and suspended him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan