IGP takes notice of six girls’ rape

LHORE: The IGP Punjab has taken notice of six girls’ rape in Sarai Mughal, Pattoki. He has sought a report from Sheikhupura RPO Dr Inam Waheed Khan. Following the IGP’s directions, Dr Inam visited Sarai Mughal and met the victims. Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt and managed to arrest the real culprit. The accused was produced before the girls who also identified him. During the course of inquiry, Dr Inam found the SHO, Sarai Mughal, negligent with regard to handling the case in accordance with the law and suspended him.