Sat Dec 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

Three killed Christians buried

National

SIALKOT: Three Christians, who were killed on the Thursday night, were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyards here on Friday. According to the police, Shahid Masih stormed into the house of his brother-in-law Talat Rahmat at Christian Street in the limits of Rangpura police and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Talat Rahmat and his brother Stephen Rahmat died on the spot. Later, the accused also committed suicide.

