Man killed, 3 hurt in accidents

KASUR: A man was killed while three others, including a couple, sustained injuries in separate road accidents on Friday. Botha was riding on a motorbike near Khanke Mor Saddar Phoolnagar when he was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley. As a result, he died on the spot. In another incident, Rizwan along with his wife Rubina Bibi and son Abdullah was on his way by a motorbike when a bus it them.