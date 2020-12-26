close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
AFP
December 26, 2020

Unarmed black man killing flares fresh outrage in US

AFP
December 26, 2020

COLUMBUS: The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio -- the US city´s second such killing this month -- sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident. Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen. Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of "critical misconduct". "We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police," Quinlan said.”

