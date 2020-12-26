Bodies of women recovered from canals

SUKKUR: Bodies of two women were recovered from different canals in Ratodero and Tando Allahyar.

The bullet riddled body of a woman recovered from Thul Canal near Ratedero was finally recognized on Friday as Aasia, a resident of Shikarpur.

Aasia had contracted marriage on her free will three years ago with Bashan Lashari and had come to visit her parents in Shikarpur. According to Police, Aasia went missing from her father's house and later her bullet riddled body was found from the Thul Canal. The body was later handed over to the family through a local 'Jirga'. Police has rounded up the woman's uncle Sheeral Lashari for investigations.