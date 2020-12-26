Agreement inked to develop entrepreneurial ecosystem

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Zalmi Foundation and Huawei Pakistan on talent development activities.

The ceremony was attended by Javed Afridi, chairman Zalmi Foundation, Muhammad Akram, Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi, and Gaoweiji, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprise Business group along with management from both sides.

A press release said the aim of this cooperation is to substantially work towards realizing the dream of “The Digital Pakistan”.

Huawei and Zalmi Foundation will work together to promote innovation and develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the future the digital economy of Pakistan.

The two are going to provide programmes and activities to enhance and develop the full potential of local people as well as promote digital skills, innovation and tech entrepreneurship. Javed Afridi said: “The goal of Zalmi Foundation and Huawei’s partnership will result in the provision of 21st-century skills across communities in Pakistan.

Gao stated: “The talent in Pakistan has no bounds. There are numerous individuals who are hardworking and passionate. However, due to limited exposure and opportunities, we are yet to utilize all this potential.”