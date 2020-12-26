Illegal billboards removed

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Friday removed more than 30 billboards during a drive against encroachment across the city.

The administration and TMA Town-IV officials removed several illegal signboards on Kohat and Ring Roads. Several structures were also removed in the interior city and Grand Trunk Road.

The PDA and TMA with the support of district administration also demolished scores of illegal billboards, banners and streamers in Hayatabad, Pishtakhara, Warsak, Dilazak and University roads.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to remove all illegally installed structures to ensure the safety of citizens and improve the general looks of the city as billboards across the metropolis presents shabby looks and can also result in accidents.