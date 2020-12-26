Events arranged to mark Quaid’s birth anniversary

PESHAWAR: Functions were arranged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security and the prosperity of the country.

The government and private organisations arranged different events to spotlight the political struggle waged by Quaid-e-Azam that enabled the Muslims of South Asia to get a separate homeland for them.

The speakers shed light on the guiding principles of the father of the nation — unity faith and discipline.

The traffic police set up a camp at the Artillery Chowk. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Education) of traffic, Shazia Shahid, distributed pamphlets on the life of Quaid-e-Azam and those about the traffic regulations among the motorists. The traffic police, helped by child volunteers, raised awareness among the people during the camp.