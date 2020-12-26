Uplift of southern districts top priority, says Jhagra

TANK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday said that the unpresented funds were being spent on the development of the southern districts.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving top priority to the progress and prosperity of the southern districts,” he told a gathering of elders at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here. The minister said that every citizen of the province would get free treatment up to Rs1 million in the hospitals across the province from next year.

“Modern best hospitals will be set up in Karak and Tank in which facilities of International standard will be available,” he said.

MNA Karak Shahid Khattak, MPA South Waziristan and Chairman DDAC Naseerullah Khan Wazir, MPA Mehmood Ahmad Bhittani, Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhunzada, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, PTI District President Irfan Khan Kundi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that under the development programme, several projects would be launched in Tank city.