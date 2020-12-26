Virtual sessions suggested for KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has said parliamentary proceedings and legislative business has been greatly affected due to challenges posed by the spike in coronavirus.

Speaking at a meeting organised with the collaboration of the UNDP at Islamabad, he said new legislation and holding meetings of parliamentary committees to review the implementation of legislation was not possible due to threats of coronavirus.

Mahmood Jan said in such a new emerging situation, they have to embrace new technology to convene virtual sessions of the provincial assembly so that lawmakers could continue work in any crisis-like situation and keep working for the welfare of people.

It was decided in the meeting that legislators from the nearby districts to the provincial capital would participate in the assembly session in person while those living in far-flung areas would participate virtually through the office of deputy commissioners.

Among others, who attended the meeting, included Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, KP Assembly Secretary Nasrullah Khattak, Secretary Public Accounts Committee, Amjad Ali, UNDP representative Bilal Khattak and other relevant officials.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the country was facing a major challenge in the shape of coronavirus and it was necessary to maintain the effectiveness of the KP Assembly to continue necessary legislation for facilitating people.