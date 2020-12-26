Residents want land reclaimed from alleged grabbers

PESHAWAR: Two residents of Achani Bala village on Friday demanded the relevant government departments help them reclaim their land allegedly occupied by grabbers.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Ali Gauhar Khan and Zashad Khan said they owned 14 kanal of land in Achani Bala and had the required documents to prove land ownership.

They said a dispute was running between the two other groups over the ownership of a piece of land but their land had been grabbed by one group which, they said, was a gross injustice.

The two residents clarified that they had no links to the two disputing parties over the ownership of a piece of land.