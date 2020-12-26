close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
December 26, 2020

CM greets Christian community on eve of Christmas

National

December 26, 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday greeted Christians’ community of the entire country and especially to the Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the eve of Christmas.

In a congratulation message the Chief Minister said that the provincial government shares the joys of the Christian community. He said that Minorities, including the Christian community, have an important role to play in the country’s development.

Mahmood said that Islam teaches the protection of the rights of all minorities. He said the country’s constitution guarantees religious freedom and protection of the rights of minorities and all minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom.

