PDM leader blasts PTI govt for flawed policies

TAKHTBHAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has failed on fronts owing to its flawed economic and foreign policies.

“The fake government has only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless. The PTI government has defamed Pakistan all over the world,” he told The News.

Haider Hoti, who is also senior vice-president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), congratulated the leaders and workers of the united 11 opposition parties, particularly Awami National Partyfor holding the successful public meeting in Mardan the previous day.

“The selected rulers first gave a safe passage to the flour and sugar mafias to flee the country and now left the masses at the mercy of petroleum cartels,” he alleged.

He said that hike in prices of food items and inflation were the country’s real issues but the incapable rulers cannot tackle them properly.

“We will remove every obstacle being made by the incompetent rulers in our way and oust this fake government at all costs,” the Awami National Party leader vowed, adding that they will not take rest until Kaptan (Prime Minister Imran Khan) and his cronies sent home.

He said that the government had taken huge international loans but it had no policy to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Haider Hoti said that Kaptan himself had admitted his incapability publicly the other day.

He said the PDM was a reality and the incumbent incompetent rulers were scared of its popularity.

Haider Hoti claimed the successful public meetings in Mardan, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore and elsewhere in the country had frightened the selected rulers.

He also alleged that the PTI government in a bid to hide its failure was indulged in media trial of opposition parties and levelling baseless allegations against its leaders.

The nation, she added, would soon get rid of incapable rulers, who had ruined the country’s economy through flawed policies.

Haider Hoti criticised the government for filing fake cases against the PDM leaders and workers, saying that the country could not be run through force and threats.

He said that ANP leaders, activists and workers would fully participate in upcoming public meetings of PDM to get the nation rid of the incompetent rulers.