Christian community marks Christmas with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: The Christian community marked Christmas with enthusiasm across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

A number of events were arranged in all the districts of the province to celebrate the occasion. The Christian community members offered special mass and prayed for the security and integrity of the country.

In Peshawar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting & National Counter Terrorism Authority jointly marked the celebrations at the Catholic Church, Peshawar.

Scores of lawmakers, district administration officials and civil society members participated in the interfaith harmony event.

Among them were Members Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir, Baseerat Khan, Shagufta Malik, former President of Women Chamber Commerce and Industry, Rukhsana Nadir, members of Lions Clubs International, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah and people from other walks of life.

A cake cutting ceremony was performed. Flowers and gifts were distributed among families. Bouquets and souvenirs were presented to the father of the church, MPAs and other members.

MPA Wilson Wazir said the Christian community’s religious and cultural occasions were always well-celebrated.

MPA Baseerat Khan promised support to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in such initiatives to bring about a positive change together.

MPA Shagufta Malik said that we all are Pakistanis and should support each other like one nation.

Rukhasana Nadir said she felt happy being present at the event and we should celebrate every occasion together.

Another ceremony was arranged at nearly 170 years old, Saint John Cathedral Church in Peshawar Cantt, the oldest place of worship of the Christian community in the city.

Special Christmas mass was offered on the occasion. An elaborate security arrangement had been made for the event.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan cut a cake at the All Saints Church inside Kohati Gate along with the members of the Christian community. Other senior officials of the police force were present there.

The Peshawar Division of the Pakistan Railways organised a cake cutting ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian workers.

Divisional Superintendent, Muhammad Nasir was the chief guest at the ceremony attended by a number of officials and the Christian employees.

Muhammad Nasir greeted the Christian community. He said every religion disseminated a message of peace and brotherhood.

The senior official said the employees of all faiths in Pakistan Railways were playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the department and country.

NOWSHERA: Functions were held in all the churches of the district to mark Christmas. Special prayers were offered for the integrity of the country.

Battagram: A cake cutting ceremony was arranged at DC Rest-house.District Police Officer Tariq Sohail Marwat cut a cake with the Christian community.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, DSP Circle Aurangzeb Khan, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Dr Syed Nasir Shah, District Health Officer Gul Shehzad Khan, Pastor Christoph, Pastor Rubin, Peter, Prem Chand, and officials from other departments attended the event.

The officials expressed the best wishes to the Christian community on the occasion and assured them of all support and said all minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country.

Special ceremonies were also arranged in other parts of KP in connection with the Christmas celebrations.