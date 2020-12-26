Four â€˜terroristsâ€™ arrested, explosives seized in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday foiled terror bids and arrested four alleged terrorists in separate actions in Lower Dir district. The sources said that 375 kilogram explosives, safety fuses and detonators were also seized during the actions.

The CTD Malakand Region officials along with other security forces stopped a suspected pickup at Mian Killay checkpost in jurisdiction of Munda Police Station in Lower Dir district. Upon search of the vehicle, 375 kilogram explosives packed in 14 cartons and a plastic bag were recovered from the vehicle and two terrorists Sher Nawab and Tajbar were arrested.

Meanwhile, the security personnel recovered nine bundles of 2250 metre prima cable, one bundle safety fuses and 100 detonators from a car and arrested two terrorists Bakhtiar and Sher Muhammad.