Religious ministry’s fresh advisory: No one minute silence but Dua, Darood Sharif for late Muslims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony has issued a notification advising the general public to abandon practice of observing one minute silence or holding a day of remembrance to pay tribute to a Muslim personality.
Instead, the Ministry said the Muslims should offer Dua-e-Magfarat, recite Surah Fateha, Surah Akhlas and Darood Sharif as per Islamic practice and injunctions. Thenotification, however, said that non-Muslims could observe such events as per their practice and religious beliefs. The notification was issued last week but made public on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.