Another 85 lose battle for life to corona

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 38,511 on Friday with 2,152 more people testing positive during the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,824 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours. A total of 85 patients, of whom 77 were under treatment in hospital and eight in their homes or quarantines, died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. According to NCOC, during the last 24 hours out of 85 deaths, 53 patients were on the ventilator.

No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 330 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan during this time span.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 39 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 37 percent. Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas. In ICT, 34 percent beds were occupied, in Abbottabad 34 percent, in Peshawar 62 percent and in Multan 42 percent.

Around 39,435 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,646 in Sindh, 15,195 in Punjab, 5,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,092 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 555 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 722 in AJK.

Around 418,958 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 467,222 cases have been detected including AJK 8,103, Balochistan 18,028, GB 4,844, ICT 36,844, KP 56,544, Punjab 134,345 and Sindh 208,514.

About 9,753 deaths have been recorded since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,440 in Sindh, 3,831 in Punjab, 1,585 in KP, 402 in ICT, 181 in Balochistan, 101 in GB, and 213 in AJK.

A total of 6,482,889 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Friday said the government will import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the six largest pharmaceutical companies in the world were at the forefront of developing the coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will meet the standard.

"If the company’s research proves that the prepared vaccine is not only safe, but also effective, then it will be imported, he added. He further said providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people was the government’s target. “There will be no compromise on the quality of vaccine,” he added.