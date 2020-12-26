Former England opener John Edrich dies aged 83

LONDON: Former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The left-handed opener played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

Edrich, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000, scored 103 first-class centuries and was awarded an MBE in 1977.

Sir Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: “Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !!

“A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with…RIP”

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “With John’s passing, we’ve lost a prolific and fearless batsman – one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.

“His duels with some of the world’s best fast bowlers were legendary, and it’s a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.”