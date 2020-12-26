The recently announced MDCAT result has created a hue and cry among students who are protesting against the alleged mismanagement of the relevant authorities. Every year, by this time, new sessions in medical colleges are already started. However, this year, the admission process has not even started yet. The calls for conducting the test again are extremely unfair.

Why are students like me who have passed the test being made a victim even though we took the same MDCAT exam (with the same weaknesses of the system) as one taken by those who failed? Also, who is to say that after every test a new group of students will not cry foul? The admission process is being needlessly delayed which will further aggravate problems.

Raja Osama

Islamabad

*****

Students have taken to streets to strongly protest against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for its anti-student policies. It is heartening to see that students of our country are aware of their rights and don’t shy away from speaking against injustice.

A majority of students aren’t satisfied with the MDCAT test results and want the authorities to conduct the test again. The authorities must pay attention to the students’ demands and ensure that no student had been discriminated against in the tests.

Kanwal Zehra

Karachi