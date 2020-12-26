Opposition situation

There seems to be some confusion between the PML-N and the PPP, the two parties which make up the main bulk of the PDM, the opposition movement which has vowed to oust the government by next year. The confusion seems to be over whether the long march to Islamabad planned for February will go ahead and if it will, whether it is to end in a sit-in or in the resignation of legislators. The current impression coming in from PML-N leaders is that they are determined to carry through with the long march and then decide if resignations are to be offered or a sit-in staged. But in contradiction at the same time, the party seems to be preparing for Senate elections and is also contesting upcoming by-elections. This is hardly the situation in which resignations from assemblies would seem to be on the cards.

Then there are talks of differences between the PPP and the PML-N as well. It is thought that senior leaders within the PPP have pointed out that it would be foolish to give up the party's government in Sindh – given it has no potential of regaining or growing in terms of the number of seats it holds in the centre. There's also the possibility it could lose the Sindh government or be weakened in the Sindh Assembly, something that would obviously stand it in no good stead at all. The confusion within opposition ranks then seems to be growing. And this can only give the government confidence when it says it feels no threat from the PDM and its leaders.

There is also the matter of the report on the IG Sindh's alleged abduction following the arrest of Captain Safdar. The Sindh government has, at least for the moment, chosen not to make this report public. The report is said to ask for action against those who carried out the raid to arrest Captain Safdar and acted against the IG. Other details are not available. The PML-N has said that those who are responsible for the action, have already confessed to it and should really be punished, rather than waiting any longer over the whole matter. Here too there is a difference. All this could affect the future of the PDM, and what turn it takes. It is now becoming obvious that there may be some rather large differences between the approach the PPP and the PML-N wish to take. We do not know if there are further differences within the PML-N, but the opposition may wish to sort out such issues before it plans its next moves.