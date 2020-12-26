Sherani, Hafiz Hussain among four expelled from JUI-F

Ag Online

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) expelled on Friday a senior party leader, Maulana Sherani, and three other members for “violating” party discipline, Geo News reported.

The move comes after Maulana Sherani said the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had been set up for “personal gains,” and that Maulana Fazl was himself “selected”.

The party’s working committee unanimously decided to expel Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee. Committee chairman Abdul Qayyum would soon issue a notification of the termination of the basic membership of the four party members. It was said in the committee decision that the membership of anyone who participated in any activity along with those members would be terminated. Sources told Geo News if any leader apologised and explained their point of view in future, the committee had the power to decide the future course of action.

Shedding light on PDM’s plan to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Sherani had said the 11-party alliance would not be able to do that. “I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan’s government will complete its five-year term,” Maulana Sherani had said. “He will stay in power for the next five years too.”

Taking a jibe at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sherani had said Fazlur Rehman was himself “selected”, therefore, he had no right to say Imran Khan

was selected to become the Premier instead of being elected.

He said the JUI was not anyone’s “hereditary party or personal property”, adding those who believed so were delusional. “I will set up JUI’s offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues,” he said.

Speaking about JUI-Fazl’s former party spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was removed from his position by the party last month over his criticism of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sherani had said Ahmed “is an old and wise companion”.