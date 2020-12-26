IIU holds workshop on strategic planning

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU), under the chairmanship of president Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, organised a workshop on strategic planning, where vice-presidents, deans, DGs, faculty members and administrative heads, mulled over suggestions, changes and recommendations for vision, mission, core values, themes and goals of the university.

The activity was held in pursuit of the university's efforts to bring IIU on a par with the leading national, international and regional institutions of the world.

The workshop was part of IIU President Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi’s initiated effort to develop a comprehensive strategic plan after the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The participants were divided in 22 groups each having representation from faculties, administration and other relevant departments.