Supporting education of less privileged

Islamabad : Buckle and Seam, a Germany-based company manufacturing premium leather goods in Pakistan has joined hands with The Citizens Foundation, one of the largest privately-owned networks of low-cost formal schools in Pakistan, to provide education to less privileged children. Under the partnership, Buckle and Seam will be supporting the cost of four TCF schools located in the most poverty-stricken neighborhoods of Pakistan.

Earlier in October, the team from Buckle and Seam visited one of the TCF schools being supported by the company in Taiser Town, where they met with TCF students and staff and learned more about TCF’s mission to create agents of positive change through quality education.