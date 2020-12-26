close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
December 26, 2020

Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to Quaid

Islamabad

December 26, 2020

Islamabad : Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday paid tributes to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a message received here, Sheikh Rasheed said it was impossible to create a separate homeland for the Muslims without the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said Pakistan is incomplete without the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam.

The whole nation is grateful to the father of the nation for providing them with a separate homeland where they are living an independent life.

