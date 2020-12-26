Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to Quaid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday paid tributes to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
In a message received here, Sheikh Rasheed said it was impossible to create a separate homeland for the Muslims without the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam.
He said Pakistan is incomplete without the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam.
The whole nation is grateful to the father of the nation for providing them with a separate homeland where they are living an independent life.