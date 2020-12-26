Another 11 people die of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: Eleven more people died of coronavirus and 331 others tested positive for the infectious disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

With 11 fatalities, the death toll from the viral infection in the province reached 1,596. Five of them died in Peshawar, two in Abbottabad and one each in Mardan, Haripur, Kohat and Bannu districts.

Peshawar has lost 781 people to coronavirus so far. It recorded 119 positive cases, bringing the total tally to 22,250.

Haripur reported 30 positive cases, Dera Ismail Khan 29, Khyber 16, Nowshera and Mansehra reported 13 each positive cases. As many as 12 cases each were reported from Mardan and Swat.Charsadda reported 11 cases, Malakand 10 cases, Abbottabad and Chitral nine cases each.